Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position; Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Upped by $1.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 3,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $292.93. About 3.85M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $216.2. About 809,444 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

