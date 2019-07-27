Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Selz Capital Cut Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Intact Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Abbott, Netflix & Philip Morris – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,543 were accumulated by Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Envestnet Asset holds 72,729 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 7,138 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset reported 1,084 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 92,476 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 190 shares stake. Personal Cap Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 119,326 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 336,226 shares. Navellier And Assoc has 9,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barometer Capital Management holds 0.58% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. 10,550 were reported by Veritable L P. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 158,155 shares. Conning accumulated 9,965 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “UTC – United Technologies Corporation: Collins Aerospace, ILC Dover unveil Next Generation Space Suit system prototype for future missions – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management Inc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tig Advsr Ltd Liability reported 99,809 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 44,750 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 16,701 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 4,457 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 326 shares. 40,200 are held by First Finance Bancorporation. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.05% or 10,016 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management Inc has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0.89% stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 1,951 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 6,750 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares. The insider Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,600 shares to 167,400 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 99,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,800 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).