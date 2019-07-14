Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Selz Capital Cut Its Stake; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shares Declined, Millennium Management Upped Holding by $6.57 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 16,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma holds 0.29% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 321 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca), California-based fund reported 7,642 shares. 2,021 were reported by Hilltop. Evanson Asset holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 858 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 55,037 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 24,925 shares. Addison Cap Com invested in 0.39% or 1,431 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 375 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cadian Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 88,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 3.08 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Company owns 550 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 10,463 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com LP invested in 2.56% or 3.18 million shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 0.06% or 1,189 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 36,495 shares. Cornerstone holds 842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 409,683 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab holds 16,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.46% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 94,800 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 1,561 shares. Counselors Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 506 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 4,967 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 532 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) by 290,760 shares to 628,901 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 553,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,611 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.