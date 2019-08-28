Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $4.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $1.04 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 3.00 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 64,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 526,762 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 591,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE CANCELS NEARLY 500 FLIGHTS THROUGH THURSDAY ON STORM; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Pilot Agreement Update; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN RESULT OF UNIONIZATION VOTE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 310,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 387 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 1.33 million shares. Sei Company accumulated 184,785 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 36,548 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 524,521 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 109,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 11,247 shares. Burns J W And Com has 0.07% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 18,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 686,899 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 192,380 shares. Atria Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.60 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.