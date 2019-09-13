Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Upped Its Stake

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29M, up from 230,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 2.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 72.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $295.47. About 1.05 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

