Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; Kopernik Global Investors Increases Position in Diana Shipping (DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 138,007 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 21,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 33,725 shares to 38,997 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 226,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,256 were reported by Northeast Consultants. Hwg Limited Partnership stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glenview Commercial Bank Dept accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.69% or 16,891 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,471 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 646,637 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 1,962 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.36% or 83,835 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3,428 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 18,458 shares. Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 126,543 shares. Finance Mgmt Professionals Inc reported 132 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.