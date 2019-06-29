Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $356,000 as Share Value Rose; Nexus Investment Management Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 13.77M shares traded or 125.25% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 1.8% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.34 million shares. 4,940 were reported by Wunderlich Managemnt. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 7,577 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Int Ca holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,710 shares. King Wealth accumulated 2,471 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Gru holds 0.61% or 4,288 shares. Ipg Investment Lc accumulated 0% or 7,093 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.01% stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 277 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,160 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 2,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74 million.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,598 shares to 347,174 shares, valued at $54.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,140 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).