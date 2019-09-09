Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Position by $1.67 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Holding in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by $1.60 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $294.68. About 7.08 million shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,792 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 19,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $214.35. About 23.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 398,084 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.18% or 221,330 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 25,525 shares stake. Jacobs And Communication Ca invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,495 shares. Passport Capital Llc reported 10,000 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 0.54% or 2,979 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lenox Wealth owns 623 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth accumulated 1,283 shares. Schroder Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 586 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp holds 774 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, PYPL, ACN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are the Streaming Giants Spending on Content? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,095 shares. Washington Trust owns 284,001 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company reported 109,778 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 186,103 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Limited reported 39,448 shares. Covington Inv Advisors holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,451 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Communications Ltd reported 4,450 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 66,746 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Incorporated Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 19,069 shares. Baskin owns 159,116 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 20.08M shares or 2.44% of the stock. White Pine Inv invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 660,562 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Moreover, Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 47,425 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,637 shares to 218,564 shares, valued at $62.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,595 shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp Com.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.