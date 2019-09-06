Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position; Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Shares Declined

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 277.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 46,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 63,452 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 16,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Addenda reported 54,298 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 3,954 shares. Cambridge Inv stated it has 191,642 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,553 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 5,222 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors owns 6,543 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lathrop Invest Mngmt accumulated 2.42% or 150,711 shares. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 43,833 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.22% or 355,143 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 270,284 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northside Limited Liability Com reported 11,618 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 96,159 are held by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Comm Of Oklahoma reported 22,035 shares stake.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (Put) by 7,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,600 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (Call).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,664 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.