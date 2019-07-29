Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $230.31 Million as Stock Price Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85 million shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mngmt has 1.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,365 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverpark Limited Co invested 1.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 6.27 million shares. Andra Ap owns 23,400 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Company owns 0.38% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 460,638 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 368,638 shares. Glaxis Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.16% or 8,420 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Llp holds 1.89% or 397,627 shares. Dorsal Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.84% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 300,000 shares. 945,379 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt (Hk) Limited stated it has 10,750 shares or 7.42% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 10,882 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 374,873 are owned by Scout Incorporated.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. On Thursday, February 7 WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,884 shares. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed’s Strong Quarter Led Me To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 314.49 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 1.18% or 7,642 shares. Zweig reported 71,394 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,770 shares. Nadler Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 1,421 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 28,448 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 1,519 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 42 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). International Ca accumulated 0.45% or 10,710 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.41% or 138,735 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.51% or 745,851 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny, New York-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 63,208 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IQ Stock Hitting 100 Million Subscribers Is Just the Beginning – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Stranger Things Push Netflix & Others With 80s Consumerism? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive? – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.