Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Position; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.04 Million

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 24,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.02 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Limited Liability Company holds 2.91% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il owns 62,257 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Corda Mngmt Ltd Com reported 282,095 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation owns 0.55% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23,815 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Legal General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 11,340 were reported by Grisanti Limited Liability Corporation. 1.26M were accumulated by Healthcor Mngmt L P. Moreover, Choate Investment Advisors has 0.38% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 45,094 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Grace & White Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,159 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 317,629 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 303,235 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,704 shares to 420,856 shares, valued at $115.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 6,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Moment (MTUM) by 3,078 shares to 4,421 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

