Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Position by $310,788 as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Thomas Story & Son Has Boosted Stake by $3.36 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 7.73M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm reported 0.51% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 375,966 shares. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 27,608 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 63,060 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Brookstone Capital holds 0.46% or 37,389 shares. Moreover, Argyle Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill Cap Management has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Investment Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 1.15% or 19,932 shares. Bbr Partners Lc holds 58,446 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Sonata Capital Grp holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,344 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.71% or 25.30 million shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin Mgmt Corp holds 3.07% or 37,613 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 2.22 million shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 41,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,473 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Lc stated it has 450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 15,800 shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 14,100 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested in 64,771 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Investment House Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 700 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,117 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,147 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 261 were accumulated by Toth Fin Advisory. 76,888 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Ltd. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 263,361 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.62% or 689,000 shares.

