Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Position by $302.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Price Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 319.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.22M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 43,498 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 45,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 2.35 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $45.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 895,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Two Sigma Ltd Com accumulated 2,250 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 596,002 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 2,976 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.04% or 1,962 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,190 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 623 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Telos Cap Management invested in 1,236 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Toth Advisory reported 261 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4,050 were reported by First Mercantile Co. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 9,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,438 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,387 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12M for 45.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,862 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).