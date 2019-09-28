Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Bottomline Tech (EPAY) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 117,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 702,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.88M, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69 million, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nicholas Inv Partners LP accumulated 3,306 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 18,568 shares. Oak Limited Oh holds 1,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 204 shares stake. Logan Management Inc owns 1.9% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 87,965 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability invested in 5,087 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 390,722 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 829 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Glenview Retail Bank Dept holds 0.15% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Prudential Financial stated it has 403,511 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 14,985 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 21,082 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 6.85 million shares to 7.35M shares, valued at $115.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.