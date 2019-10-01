Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Raised Holding by $367,000 as Stock Declined; Skytop Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $1.19 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 1.13 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $270.04. About 6.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $51.90 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 9,670 shares. Moreover, Provident Inv Mngmt has 2.14% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 578,385 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 175 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 190,239 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 480,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Fincl reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 10,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.24% or 230,992 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Mgmt Lp has 3.51% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 3.13 million shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 15,937 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 129,671 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.