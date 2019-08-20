Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Lifted Stake by $338,200; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Cut Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $5.67 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.28% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 1.51M shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $300.24. About 4.32 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steel Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 25,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 18,241 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1.20M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16,720 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 11,614 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,758 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.05% or 106,260 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 9,844 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.92M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 93,575 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central Fincl Bank Tru Co holds 0.99% or 12,317 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.04% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 68,292 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Intl Grp Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc accumulated 700 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Smithfield holds 178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 724 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru invested in 0.43% or 3,653 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). North Star Investment reported 223 shares stake. Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.