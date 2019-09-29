Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.24 Million Its Holding

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 5,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 34,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64M, down from 39,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gm Advisory has invested 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Washington Oh accumulated 0% or 1,005 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Com Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.15% or 70,745 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83,155 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 61 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 262,509 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 182 are owned by Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Miles Capital owns 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,015 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.34% or 7,442 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru holds 81,013 shares. Noven Fincl Inc owns 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 690 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 14,256 shares to 136,260 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 13,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

