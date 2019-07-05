Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ims Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $534,000 as Market Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Martin & Company Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 74,675 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $378.42. About 2.04 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,369 are owned by First Fincl Bank Of Omaha. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 20,341 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 492,103 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust reported 1,245 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 29,155 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 6,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors reported 14 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service has invested 0.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 253,805 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,710 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Management Lc holds 330,204 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 2,460 shares. Paradigm Cap New York holds 2.88% or 406,100 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.55 million shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0.4% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.53 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider JOHNSTON DAN S sold $571,170. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,290 are held by Wright Invsts Serv. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,051 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability invested in 76,888 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 221,612 shares. 2,903 are held by M Holdings Inc. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Altfest L J Communication owns 3,558 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 86,420 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,040 shares. Moreover, Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,729 shares. Firsthand Mngmt owns 35,000 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5.08 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 9,786 shares in its portfolio.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 168.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

