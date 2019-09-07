Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Holding; Bogle Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 59,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 190,728 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 130,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:CUBI) by 101,173 shares to 38,376 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infinera Corporation Com (NASDAQ:INFN) by 102,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,751 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 46,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel reported 53,365 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Mgmt holds 40,025 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 55,273 shares. Panagora Asset reported 1.22 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C invested in 32,600 shares. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 12,424 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Ltd holds 0.33% or 21,501 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 5,547 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has 18,002 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 5,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 68,860 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,326 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,464 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.66% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 128,904 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 287,146 shares. Atria holds 0.11% or 7,492 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 138,735 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.33% or 61,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Finemark State Bank And Trust holds 0.03% or 1,248 shares. 4,425 are held by De Burlo Gru. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 749 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 6,934 shares. Miles holds 0.47% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 933 shares. Paradigm Asset accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock.