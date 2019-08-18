Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Increased Stake; Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased by $1.57 Million Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Strs Ohio holds 497,195 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 57,783 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eaton Vance reported 123,251 shares stake. Natl Pension has 455,481 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc holds 54,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Services has 1,195 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.33% or 27,961 shares. Tobam reported 527,964 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.16% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 768,790 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,389 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 12,398 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,689 shares to 4,903 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,983 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc..

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.