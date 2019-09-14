Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Rayonier (RYN) Stock Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 301,379 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 318,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 694,186 shares traded or 35.53% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 6,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 9,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Could Fall to $200 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Aggressive TV+ Pricing Heats Up Streaming Competition – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 40,255 shares to 253,116 shares, valued at $39.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 45,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp holds 14,600 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb accumulated 2,152 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Coastline has 0.46% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Caprock Grp Inc Inc owns 2,369 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Com invested in 2,886 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,022 shares stake. Rwc Asset Llp has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 19,179 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 2,353 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 54,968 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Lc reported 1,123 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,080 shares to 28,520 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 39,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 18,723 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 152,453 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 2,842 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Leavell Invest, Alabama-based fund reported 62,905 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 205,808 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Com reported 614,663 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,353 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,400 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 9,306 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89M for 230.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber prices having a day – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.