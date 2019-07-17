Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Raised Stake; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Raised by $507,375 Its Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99 million, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.86M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Skyworks (SWKS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Growth Economics And Satellite Broadband – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 39,907 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.43% or 45,141 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 400,654 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 905 shares. Tybourne Capital Mngmt (Hk) Limited accumulated 363,644 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,379 are owned by Capstone Advsrs. 1,348 were reported by Ballentine Partners Ltd Co. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 496 shares. Crestwood Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 18,792 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 403 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 10,911 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,555 were reported by Personal. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,489 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 5,871 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Montecito State Bank & has 5,347 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd stated it has 59,456 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Virginia-based Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Orca Investment Management Lc accumulated 3,180 shares. Holderness Investments has 0.36% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 6,406 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 3,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 106,851 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 1.48 million shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Issues Annual Report on Sustainability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Kimberly-Clark Cleans Up; Intuitive Surgical Deals With Profit Pressure – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.