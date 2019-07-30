Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Boosted Its Stake; Hhr Asset Management Lifted Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $4.69 Million as Shares Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99 million, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $328.13. About 1.18M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 46,787 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap: Bears Are Wrong Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alliance Data Selected to Provide Private Label and Co-brand Credit Card Services for Sportsman’s Warehouse, Enhancing Customer Value and Driving Top-line Sales – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 20,491 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tarbox Family Office invested in 8 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Raymond James reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tci Wealth reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 15,086 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Voya Inv Ltd holds 0.01% or 29,063 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,991 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 9,058 shares. Guardian LP accumulated 0.01% or 1,729 shares. Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,257 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc stated it has 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 10,946 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 4,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 1,478 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,636 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 112,744 shares. Pension Ser has 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,219 are held by Da Davidson And. 13,079 were accumulated by Van Eck Corp. Td Cap Ltd Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 800 shares. Oakbrook Invs reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Lp invested in 5.3% or 752,920 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.