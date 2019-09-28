Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $9.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While M Holdings Securities Cut Holding by $2.17 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 65,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,058 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 132,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 24,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937.86M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.98% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 7,599 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paradigm Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,389 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 0.67% or 9,118 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,945 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 92,041 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Llc reported 400 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 807 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP invested in 2.39% or 191,328 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,729 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 150,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,300 shares to 333,047 shares, valued at $57.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 52,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.47M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.82M shares. Moneta Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,494 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Middleton Ma owns 10,765 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co reported 9,472 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gfs Ltd Company invested in 155,585 shares. Moreover, Intersect has 2.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 171,455 shares. Welch Gru Lc owns 823,899 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial invested in 0.26% or 89,908 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 99,636 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 683,322 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.24M shares. Bowen Hanes, Georgia-based fund reported 47,316 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.