Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Umb Bank N A Has Cut Stake by $575,928 as Share Value Rose

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 281,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, down from 286,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83 million, down from 81,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Williams Jones Assoc Lc has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 268,441 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.37% or 86.13 million shares. Stifel Corporation owns 991,438 shares. First Corporation In has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Grimes And Company reported 0.05% stake. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company holds 118,318 shares. Kentucky-based Field And Main State Bank has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Janney Cap Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wealth Planning Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,844 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Kings Point Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 557 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La has 2.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 15,161 shares to 466,267 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 10,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52,750 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $190.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 9,307 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantbot Lp has 3,331 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 10,937 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 61,000 shares. Maryland holds 1,414 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com owns 786 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 0.05% or 797 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 9,812 shares or 0.39% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tcw Gru Incorporated Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 0.59% or 9,792 shares.