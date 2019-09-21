Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83 million, down from 81,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43M shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 465,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $23.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.