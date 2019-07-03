Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ctc Decreased Position as Stock Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Its Holding by $1.81 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,363 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 170.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) by 28,696 shares to 138,191 shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 278,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.