Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $774,300; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Boosted by $1.73 Million Its Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 6.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 4.18M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,986 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $188.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,422 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

