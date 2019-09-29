Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $3.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Holding in Mfa Financial (MFA) by $52.06 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 130.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.90 million, up from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 30,104 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,340 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 200 shares to 850 shares, valued at $128.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,150 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).