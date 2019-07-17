Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Position; Wallington Asset Management Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Raised by $365,170

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 3.34M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 3,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.86M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.73M shares. Choate Investment Advsrs accumulated 59,222 shares. Kopp Advsrs Ltd reported 12,911 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 33.76M shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,252 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 0.65% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 17,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 738,477 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability holds 11,281 shares. Strategic Fin reported 96,353 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.