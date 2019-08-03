Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Bp Plc Cut Its Stake by $1.78 Million; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,000 shares to 443,000 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

