Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Lowered Holding by $422,050; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $688,215

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 13,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 15.70M shares traded or 108.31% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 16,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 19.08 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 60.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qs Investors Limited Co has 27,958 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited reported 34,420 shares stake. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 40,581 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,070 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 760 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,825 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 44,260 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Central Retail Bank Com reported 12,000 shares. 2,130 were reported by Albion Gp Ut. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 70,745 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,140 shares to 42,196 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,482 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

