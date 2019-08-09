Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.67 Million; Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Stock Price Declined While Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 493.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 140,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 169,186 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 28,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 849,084 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 4.93M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $477.27M for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,784 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $80.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,385 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..