Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $589,180

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 29,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 219,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85M shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares to 293,819 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares to 13,745 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,329 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).