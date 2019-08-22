Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Chemical Bank Increased Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $350.34. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $293.43. About 1.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares to 4,094 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,855 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,919 shares. Bluestein R H Co accumulated 2.43% or 116,783 shares. Needham Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.31% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,999 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 13,027 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 696 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Groesbeck Corporation Nj stated it has 2,135 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.53% or 27,700 shares. Eagle Advsr owns 702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,554 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.