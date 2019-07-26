Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted by $356,000 Its Stake; Greenhaven Associates Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Cut by $1.72 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00 million, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $220.61. About 808,197 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: INCREASED CORPORATE DERIVATIVE MANDATE IN FICC; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.87M, up from 124,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.85. About 7.36 million shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 1.54M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 689 are held by Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parsec Fincl holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 658 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 158,155 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Burns J W & Com Ny owns 20,011 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 0.39% or 446,792 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 13,720 shares or 1.27% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,000 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,384 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% or 456 shares in its portfolio. First Communications reported 13,736 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wafra invested in 0.63% or 50,873 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has 6,909 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 55,000 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $71.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 796,174 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

