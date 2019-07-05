Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Rose While Nokota Management LP Lifted Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose While Element Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $13.92 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 331.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 30,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 9,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. 3,551 shares were sold by Schwartz Eric, worth $1.35 million. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by VAN CAMP PETER. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. The insider TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06M.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 40,004 shares to 16,086 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 54,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

