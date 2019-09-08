Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Fisher Asset Management Lowered Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $493,896

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 18,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 229,111 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 248,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 75,000 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compagnie De Saint Gobain Adr (CODYY) by 128,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.45M for 55.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

