Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Position; Rli (RLI) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $687,735

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 845,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.45 million, down from 853,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 235,315 shares traded or 62.55% up from the average. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1377.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 403,511 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wagner Bowman holds 1,765 shares. Private Advsrs Inc accumulated 3,500 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thornburg Inv has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carret Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ipg Invest Limited Liability Company owns 3,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ensemble Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regions stated it has 3,717 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 913,651 shares stake. Catalyst Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 355,315 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 246,924 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,987 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Simple Reason Netflix Is Paying More Than $500 Million For Seinfeld – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1 day ago 5 Factors Accelerating Cord-Cutting – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skittish trading on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph: â€˜Focusâ€™ will help it beat Apple, Disney – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 7,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,800 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 1,551 are owned by Hm Payson Company. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 18,711 shares. Kbc Nv reported 1,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 2,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Guggenheim Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,042 shares. Plante Moran Advisors invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 151,700 shares. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0.07% or 80,970 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 59 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 104,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Declares Regular & Special Dividends; Estimates Hurricane Michael Loss – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularityâ„¢ – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.95 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 1.15 million shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 60,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.