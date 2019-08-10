Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted by $310,788 Its Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Has Raised Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Holding by $1.19 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 6,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 148,508 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 142,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Skylands Capital Lc has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Middleton And Com Ma owns 2,202 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 0.72% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.79M shares. 212,905 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.27% or 9,892 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability owns 45,544 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 3.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.1% or 1,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 332,159 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) reported 1.66% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moors And Cabot stated it has 10,696 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 31,117 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. by 3,154 shares to 12,054 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 85,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,903 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors holds 0.39% or 11,637 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 18,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. 1,083 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 93,575 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Chevy Chase owns 366,788 shares. Financial Ser Corp reported 1,061 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 78,716 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. 1,478 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 0.23% stake. Wright Service has 3,290 shares.

