Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Verity Asset Management Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 5.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $291.78. About 2.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,409 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

