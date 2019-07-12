Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 2.85 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,532 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 555 shares. 5,407 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 5,344 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc owns 81,215 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 476,325 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Cap LP holds 5.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 752,920 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 11,924 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 223 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested 0.71% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,008 shares. Arrow has 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 122,447 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $137.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock or 67,907 shares.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $352.68 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.