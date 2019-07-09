Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $380.46. About 5.74M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares to 252,955 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,799 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 787,043 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corp New York reported 15,425 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP invested in 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Conning holds 1.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 440,620 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 4,507 shares. L S Advisors stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 211,295 shares. Nebraska-based First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.64% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ironwood Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 200 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,526 shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 0.63% or 10,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 25,341 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Llc accumulated 4,083 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 19,306 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. On Friday, January 25 Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,061 shares. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of stock or 15,798 shares. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PH, COG, ADC, TXN, AFL – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: TXN, LKFN – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.