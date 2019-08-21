Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Sns Financial Group Boosted Its Holding; Park Natl (PRK) Stake Held by Park Circle Co

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $298.7. About 3.12 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 13,066 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 22,220 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,827 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

