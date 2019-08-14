Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Palladium Partners Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 15,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 337,965 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, down from 352,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 12.18M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $12.57 during the last trading session, reaching $299.71. About 5.55M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.