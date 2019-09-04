Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Timber Hill Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Us Multifactor Fund by 13,307 shares to 15,009 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,250 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).