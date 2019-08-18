Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Crane Co (CR) Market Value Declined While Citadel Advisors Raised Holding by $3.11 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 578.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 37,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 43,412 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 224,925 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney+ to Topple Giants of Online Streaming – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,850 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros owns 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,190 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has 25,114 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc reported 5.46% stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City invested in 0.34% or 1,335 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 1,259 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dragoneer Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 81,805 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Peddock Capital Ltd Llc owns 402 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.15% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,458 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,984 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy) has 0.38% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 790 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 587 shares. Hl Financial Ser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 860 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EUFN) by 35,300 shares to 52,400 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 129,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/19 – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.