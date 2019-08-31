Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Glynn Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.41 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered Its Position by $842,184

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,633 are held by Motco. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 20 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 793,794 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 19,213 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd accumulated 98,852 shares or 4.29% of the stock. Tci Wealth Inc holds 82,288 shares or 6.87% of its portfolio. Rwwm has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,336 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Com holds 112,112 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited, California-based fund reported 243,262 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 10.01M shares stake. Farmers National Bank has 17,874 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust accumulated 45,906 shares or 2.41% of the stock.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) apologizes for listening to Siri talk, sets new rules – Live Trading News” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) two new â€œProâ€ models are said to be in the works – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bailard Inc invested in 0.02% or 687 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 128,904 shares stake. America First Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakworth accumulated 77 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 39 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 622 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 7,642 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 45,691 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 6.76 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares to 199,667 shares, valued at $49.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc.