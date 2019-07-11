Netflix (NFLX) Position Maintained by Valinor Management Llc; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Increased Holding by $631,680 as Shares Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 134,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 2.64M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $92.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Co accumulated 52,757 shares. 3,075 are owned by Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 5,344 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited invested in 0.02% or 240 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company holds 1.82% or 163,184 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.49% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 53,403 shares. Amer Century invested in 1.20 million shares. Parsons Ri reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carret Asset Ltd reported 0.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D E Shaw accumulated 8,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Gp Inc reported 191,478 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 150 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 2,048 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,383 shares to 97,483 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 23,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,172 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 3.54M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.14% or 312,373 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 3,562 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 5,474 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 91,939 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.37% or 9.42 million shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 346,843 shares. 109,072 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Ltd. 221,250 were reported by Encompass Cap Limited Liability Co. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 9,642 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk stated it has 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Centurylink Communications reported 0.46% stake. Hl Services Ltd Liability Co holds 22,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Etrade Management Ltd stated it has 6,582 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

