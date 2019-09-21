Netflix (NFLX) Position Increased by Financial Architects Inc; M&R Capital Management Increases Position in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM)

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41 million shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 829.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482,000, up from 141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Philip Morris International Should Walk Away From Altria’s Juul Disaster – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). James Investment Research invested in 0.2% or 34,503 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 731 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Com has 7,657 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,635 were reported by Sabal Tru. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 16,561 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Co Ca reported 4,625 shares. Capital Guardian has 925,498 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 84,991 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 113,211 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.25% or 13,656 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Ltd reported 12,897 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Eck Associates reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph: â€˜Focusâ€™ will help it beat Apple, Disney – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix investors digest Apple TV Plus pricing – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, AT&T and Netflix – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 86,848 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 3,717 were reported by Regions. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Company has invested 1.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Twin Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 16,285 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Lc accumulated 969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wade G W & owns 2,674 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neumann Cap Management Llc holds 0.8% or 3,517 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc accumulated 0.29% or 2,900 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Darsana Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc holds 5,910 shares. Essex Management Co Ltd holds 21,260 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.